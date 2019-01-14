SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection to five burglaries that happened in Silver this month.
Officers arrested Shawn N. Curtis, who was on post-prison supervision, on five counts of second-degree burglary.
Curtis was arrested in connection with burglaries that happened at the Oregon Garden on Jan. 3, 4 and 10; the Silverton swimming pool on Jan. 5; and Carol's Bookkeeping & Tax Services on Jan. 8.
According to police, the amount of property damage caused during the burglaries totals about $15,000.
Police said Curtis was also arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance - meth, first-degree theft, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, three counts of second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree forgery, trespass, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, and a parole violation.
Curtis will be booked into the Marion County Correction Facility.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
