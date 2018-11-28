LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - A 21-year-old Lake Oswego man died in a single-vehicle crash that happened early Wednesday morning.
Lake Oswego police responded to the crash on Westview Drive and Park Avenue at around 2:18 a.m.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found a vehicle crashed into a tree.
The driver, Zachary Heitman-Allen, was trapped inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the crash is still under investigation.
No other details have been released at this time.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
