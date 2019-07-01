LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) - A 72-year-old man from the Portland area was arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Lincoln City, according to police.
The Bank of the West was robbed the morning of June 14. The suspect was wearing gray sweatpants and a black ski mask and pointed a gun at two employees before getting away with cash, according to police.
Tips from community members and other law enforcement agencies led investigators to identify the suspect as Jack Palmer Van Eaton.
On Monday morning, Lincoln City officers were assisted by other law enforcement agencies in stopping Van Eaton’s car as he drove on the 1900 block of Northwest 33rd Street.
A search warrant was served on his vehicle, his hotel room and on Van Eaton himself.
Van Eaton was subsequently arrested and booked into jail on charges of second-degree robbery, menacing and aggravated theft.
No further details were released about the investigation.
Lincoln City police said along with other law enforcement agencies and the FBI, Chinook Winds Casino security also assisted in the investigation.
