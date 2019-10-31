MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A driver was arrested early Thursday morning after leading officers on a slow-speed pursuit in Milwaukie.
At 12 a.m., officers saw a suspicious vehicle driving near the Milwaukie Marketplace, located at 10840 Southeast Oak Street.
Police said officers checked DMV records and learned the Honda Civic had been reported stolen by the Portland Police Bureau.
Officers attempted to stop the driver, but the driver did not stop and led officers on a slow-speed pursuit into downtown Milwaukie.
An officer safely performed a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver and brought the suspect vehicle to a stop on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard near the boat ramp, according to police.
Police said the driver, identified as 32-year-old Jesus Orlando Borquez, was taken to the Milwaukie Providence Hospital with minor injuries.
Borquez was later booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of attempt to elude and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.