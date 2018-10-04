MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A 65-year-old man was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in Milwaukie.
Around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard and Southeast 55th Avenue on the report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
According to police, Levi Senske, 22, was driving a commercial box van on SE Johnson Creek when he did not realize traffic had stopped in front of him and swerved onto the right shoulder. Senske then struck Gerald Bluhm who had stepped out of a nearby business.
Bluhm was taken to OHSU with non-life-threatening injuries. He has been released from the hospital.
Senske stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police said Senske was issued a citation for following too closely and failing to drive within the lane.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
