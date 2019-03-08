VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The 29-year-old man who was shot and killed by officers in downtown Vancouver was armed with replica pistols, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
On Feb. 28, officers responded to multiple reports of a man near West 12th Street and Jefferson Street pointing handguns at people and vehicles in the area.
Police said officers arrived and the man, identified as Michael Eugene Pierce, brandished his firearms at them.
According to police, Pierce refused commands and pointed a pistol at officers multiple times.
Two officers – Officer Christopher Douville and Officer Andrew Dunbar – fired their weapons and shot Pierce. Pierce was pronounced dead at the scene.
The officers were not injured. They have been placed on critical incident leave.
Friends told FOX 12 that Pierce suffered from a mental illness. They said his guns were not real.
Police confirmed on Friday that Pierce was armed with two black and chrome replica pistols. Police released images of the replica pistols.
The investigation is ongoing and any witnesses, who have not been contacted by detectives, are asked to call the Clark County Sheriff's Office tip line at 360-397-2120.
Once the investigation is done it will be forwarded to the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for review.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
