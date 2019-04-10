LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - A man was rushed to the hospital Monday night after he was hit by a vehicle in Lebanon.
Just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the report of a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Tangent Street and South 7th Street.
Officers and medical personnel arrived to the scene and found a man, identified as 50-year-old Marc Willard, lying in the bike lane.
Police said Willard was seriously injured. He was taken to Lebanon Community Hospital, and later to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis.
The driver remained at the scene.
Based on statements from the driver and a witness, police said it appeared the driver was eastbound on Tangent Street at South 7th Street when he hit Willard.
Police said there is no indication that speed, alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.