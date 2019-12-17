NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A 19-year-old Newport man was arrested for sexually abusing an 11-year-old child, according to police.
The allegations were reported to Newport police Dec. 8 involving a child in Lincoln County. An investigation identified the suspect as Caleb Levi Colgan.
Police interviewed Colgan at his home in Newport on Dec. 10. Investigators said they confirmed the sexual assault occurred as a result of that interview.
Colgan was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on charges including first-degree rape, first-degree sex abuse, strangulation and luring a minor, according to police.
Detectives said Tuesday that Colgan may have had contact with additional children. Anyone with information about the suspect or this investigation is asked to contact Detective Mitch France at the Newport Police Department.
