GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police are hoping to reunite an elderly couple with their dog who was taken by strangers last week.
Gracie, a 15-year-old black poodle mix, was in the front of her home near Southeast 9th and Liberty on Wednesday when she was taken by two women.
Police said it's not clear if the two women who took Gracie stole her or if they thought she was lost.
The women were in a blue Chevy Impala.
According to police, Gracie's owners are an elderly couple who have owned her for her entire life.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719 and reference case number 19-66699.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.