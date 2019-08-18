PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An 82-year-old man who was reported missing over the weekend has been found safe.
Police were asking for help locating Ronald Banks. He was last seen leaving his home in northeast Portland at around 10 a.m. Saturday.
According to police, Banks was described as having early onset dementia, though he reportedly has no difficulty remembering his name, address, and answers questions easily.
Police said Banks was located Monday morning and reunited with his family.
No other details were released.
