SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Salem police said a young man is in the hospital after being stabbed during a robbery late Friday night near Market Street NE.
The 20-year-old victim, Darin Harris, said he was leaving work to meet a friend a couple miles away.
Harris said he walks down Market Street NE often to keep that friend company at his work, a nearby 7-Eleven, while finishing up his shift.
“I always go there and hang out with him, and keep an eye on the store with him, so he can do as much work as he can,” Harris told FOX 12 over the phone from his hospital room.
On his way there, Harris said he noticed he was being followed by a man. When that man approached Harris, he said the man asked to use his phone.
“I could tell him I don’t have a phone, but I realized he was following me for a while. And he probably knows I have a phone, so I didn’t want to lie to him,” Harris said.
Harris said the man tried to call his girlfriend a couple times, but when she didn’t answer he became angry. When Harris asked for it back, police said he was stabbed multiple times.
“He stabbed through three layers,” Harris said. “I didn’t realize he actually stabbed me at first. My mind went and thought that he might’ve missed me.”
Harris said he ran after the person who stole his phone until adrenaline wore off, and he realized he was bleeding.
Harris said he finally made it to a friend, who immediately called police.
Michael Harris, Darin’s father, told FOX 12 his son’s coworker told him what happened and he rushed to the hospital as fast as he could.
“I immediately thought he was gonna be dead,” Michael Harris said. “Why? You know what I mean? Why’d they ever do it to Darin, because he’s such a good kid. He’d give you five bucks if he had it. Ten bucks, you know what I mean? I just don’t understand why they’d ever do it to him.”
Michael Harris said he can’t stand that whoever did this to his son is still out there.
Investigators haven’t been able to confirm whether it is a man they’re looking for, as Harris described.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
