Police: 2-year-old shot inside Salem home continues to improve

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Salem police Thursday afternoon said a young girl shot inside her Salem home last week is still hospitalized, but her condition continues to improve.
The two-year-old was shot in the 300 block of Bradley Drive Southeast April 3 at approximately 7 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to the scene on the report of an injured child, and when they got there, say they the found the girl with a gunshot wound. The girl was flown to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Law enforcement hasn’t said how the shooting occurred.
The case is still under investigation and no arrests have been made, according to the Salem Police Department.
