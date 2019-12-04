OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - A 16-year-old student was arrested with a gun and ammunition at Oregon City High School, according to police.
The Oregon City Police Department school resource officer received a tip at 11 a.m. Wednesday that a student had a gun in his waistband.
Officers were able to identify the student and learned he was in class. Officers found the student and detained him without incident.
Police said the student was in possession of several weapons, including a handgun and ammo.
Police are investigating why the student brought weapons to school. Investigators said there is no information at this time leading them to believe there are any other threats to the safety of students or staff.
The student was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, threat of harm and second-degree disorderly conduct. His name has not been released.
“We would like to thank those who came forward and provided us with this critical information. We can't emphasize how important it is that if you see something to say something because school safety is our number one priority. We will continue to investigate this incident and are working closely with school staff,” according to the Oregon City Police Department.
