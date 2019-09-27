MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A 16-year-old was hit by a car in Milwaukie Friday afternoon.
Milwaukie police responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle into a pedestrian around 3:40 p.m.
The crash occurred after a 16-year-old got off a school bus at Southeast Wood Avenue and Southeast Park Street.
Police arrived and determined a Clackamas Middle College school bus had been traveling east on Southeast Park Street and stopped just past Southeast Wood Avenue.
Police said the student exited the bus and then ran alongside the bus toward the rear of the bus where he ran out across Southeast. Wood Avenue.
A vehicle was traveling south on Southeast Wood Avenue and the driver of the vehicle said he did not see the teenager until shortly before impact.
All involved parties cooperated fully with the investigation, according to police.
Police said the driver side front bumper hit the pedestrian on his right leg and left a bruise.
The teenager was evaluated and released from the scene.
No citations have been issued at this point and the crash remains under investigation.
