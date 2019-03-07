PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A male student was stabbed near a high school in southeast Portland on Thursday.
Portland police responded to a call of someone stabbed at Franklin High School, located at 5405 SE Woodward Street.
Officers said the 18-year-old stabbing victim was found in the health clinic at the school.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and his injuries are reported to be non-life threatening, according to police.
Investigators are trying to determine where the incident occurred, along with identifying any people who may have been involved.
If anyone has information about or video of this incident, they are encouraged to call non-emergency dispatch (503) 823-3333.
