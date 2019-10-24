LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - An 11-year-old was arrested in Longview after police say the student had a notebook titled "kill list" with names in it.
The student went to Cascade Middle School and was arrested Monday after the school resource officer was told about the notebook.
Police said the list included names of students at the school.
The 11-year-old, who has not been identified, was arrested on six counts of felony harassment.
Police said the student was not in possession of any weapons at the time of the arrest, and said the student's family agreed to surrender the guns they legally own.
On Tuesday, the student was released from police custody after a juvenile court judge determined there was no probable cause for the charges.
The Longview School District and police contacted the families of the students on the list and notified them about the incident.
The school district also sent out a letter to parents saying that the student had been removed from the school.
