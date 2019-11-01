PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 17-year-old was arrested on Friday for an incident involving illegal fireworks over the summer.
Portland police said on July 5, 2019 around 3:45 a.m. Portland Fire & Rescue responded to an apartment fire at 3918 NE Garfield.
When crews arrived, they found heavy fire from an apartment complex with multiple victims suffering from smoke inhalation and heat related injuries.
One woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after jumping from a third story window, according to police.
A second and third alarm was called for by incident commanders to provide additional resources amid concern the fire could threaten nearby residences also.
Police said fire investigators received multiple reports that illegal fireworks were seen and heard moments before the fire broke out, which initiated a month’s long investigation.
A 17-year-old suspect was held for questioning after Portland police and Portland Fire Investigations Unit identified the suspect as believed to have been responsible for the fireworks used that night.
The suspect will be charged as a juvenile with reckless endangering and possession and use of illegal fireworks. It is not known if additional suspects or charges are to come at this time.
