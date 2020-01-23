TILLAMOOK, OR (KPTV) - A 12-year-old boy is recovering at a hospital Thursday after Tillamook police say he was shot with a crossbow.
On Wednesday, at around 8:47 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of 1st street.
At the scene, officers learned that a 12-year-old boy was shot in the face with a small crossbow. He was shot by his 13-year-old brother during an argument, according to police.
Police said the incident occurred inside their home and their parents were home at the time.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and is said to be stable.
The investigation is ongoing. Police said the case has been submitted to the Tillamook County Juvenile Department for review.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
