VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A woman who left the Vancouver area with her non-custodial children has been arrested in Montana, according to police.
On Monday, police asked for the public's help locating 33-year-old Anna Harrington and her 4-year-old daughter, Arianna Vaughn, who goes by the name Faith.
Harrington is not a custodial parent of Vaughn, according to police.
She was allowed visitation with Vaughn starting Dec. 10 and failed to return her as planned. Police said Harrington had not been seen or heard from since Saturday.
Investigators also believed Harrington was with her two other daughters, age 7 and 13. Police said those girls are from another relationship.
Thanks to citizen tips, police said Harrington and her three daughters were located in Montana.
Children's Services in Montana is working with the custodial parents on the safe return of the girls.
Police said Harrington was arrested on allegations of first-degree custodial interference. No word on when Harrington will be extradited to Washington.
