VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police said they have arrested a suspect involved in a shooting that happened over a month ago.
On Sept. 28, officers responded to the Brookside 112 Apartments, located at 4619 Northeast 112th Avenue, after multiple 9-1-1 callers reported shots fired at the complex. A suspect was not located at the scene.
Police said the suspect was later identified as Mikl Sandoval, 18.
The Safe Streets Task Force, along with the Vancouver Police Neighborhood Response Team East and SW Washington SWAT, served a search warrant at Sandoval's home, located in the 11100 block of Northeast 48th Circle, on Friday morning.
Police said two unlawfully possessed firearms were recovered during the search.
Sandoval was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail on three counts of first-degree assault, two counts of unlawful possession of firearms, and one count possession of a stolen firearm.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
