EUGENE, OR (KTPV) - An 18-year-old suspect was arrested on a stolen bicycle with a shotgun, brass knuckles and garden shears, according to police.
Officers responded to a possible burglary at 5:01 a.m. Thursday at Miles Way and Salty Way. One officer spotted a man on a bike without lights in the street.
The officer briefly lost sight of the bicyclist, but then found him hiding in bushes on the 400 block of Salty Way, according to police.
The man initially came out from the bushes, but officers said he then tried to leave. An officer was able to get the suspect off the bike, but police said the suspect resisted arrest and a struggle ensued on the ground.
Police said Fischer was reaching for his waistband during the struggle. An officer then detained the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Steven Ronald Fischer.
One in custody, the officer said he found Fischer was in possession of brass knuckles and garden shears. A shotgun was found in Fischer’s backpack, according to investigators.
Police said the bike Fischer was riding had been reported as stolen.
Fischer was arrested on charges including possession of a prohibited firearm, first-degree theft, interfering with police, carrying a concealed weapon-brass knuckles, and resisting arrest. He also had a prior warrant for his arrest.
