SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A 55-year-old woman was found dead inside a Salem residence Friday morning.
Salem police said they responded to a residence in the 3600 block of Watson AV NE on the report of a stabbing around 11 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 55-year old woman dead inside the residence.
A man was detained at the location, according to police.
Officers said the scene was locked down and detectives are continuing the investigation.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time and the suspect’s identity will not be released until detectives have formally charged him, according to police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
