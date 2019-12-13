MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - An 82-year-old woman was hit by a driver while crossing an intersection Friday morning.
Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at the three-way intersection of SE 21st Avenue, SE Main Street and SE Lake Road around 11:22 a.m.
When police arrived on scene, they discovered 82-year-old Donna Lundy, on the ground, in front of a Ford minivan.
Lundy had minor injuries to her hand and medics applied a neck brace for precautionary measures prior to transporting her to a local hospital, according to police.
Police said Lundy’s injuries did not appear to be life threatening.
Lundy told officers she was crossing SE Main Street, in the crosswalk, towards SE Lake Road. She said she was halfway through the crosswalk when she saw the blue van out of the corner of her eye and tried to get out of the way before being struck.
The driver of the Ford minivan, 84-year-old Genevieve Court, remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Court told police she was driving on SE Main Street and stopped at the stop sign at SE 21st Avenue.
Court explained her intentions were to continue east onto SE Lake Road but said after looking for traffic she began rolling forward into the crosswalk to drive onto SE Lake Road.
Court said she did not see Lundy, according to police.
Court received a citation for failure to stop and remain stopped for a pedestrian and failure to carry proof of insurance.
