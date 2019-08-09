WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – A man is facing sex abuse and rape charges after police said a 14-year-old girl reported missing was found at an apartment with him.
Woodburn police said the 14-year-old girl was reported as a runaway late Monday night after the teen’s guardian learned she had left her home several days earlier. The teen had taken her 1-year-old child with her.
Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, officers located the teen and child at an apartment in the 200 block of North Pacific Highway. They were in the company of Olivio Cardona-Sales.
Officers learned that Cardona-Sales and the girl were in a relationship. Police said the teen and her child were placed into protective custody.
Cardona-Sales was booked into the Marion County Jail on three counts of second-degree sex abuse and five counts of third-degree rape.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
