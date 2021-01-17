SALEM, OR (KPTV) – One person was pronounced dead and another was taken to a hospital after officers found a crashed car in Salem Saturday night.
The Salem Police Department said police responded at 8:15 p.m. to a report of shots fired near Savage Road Northeast and Ladd Avenue Northeast.
When they arrived at the scene, officers found a car that had crashed into a tree.
Inside the vehicle were two victims: one was pronounced dead and the other was injured. The surviving victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.
SPD did not report the extent of the hospitalized victim’s injuries. Their current condition is not known.
Neither victim was identified by police.
The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone who may have heard or seen anything in the area around the time of the incident is asked to call the SPD tip line at 503-588-8477.
