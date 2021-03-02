PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the Cully neighborhood Monday night.
Officers were called out to the report of shots fired near the 5200 block of Northeast Alberta Street at about 10:19 p.m.
At the scene, officers found two people who had been shot. Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other victim was taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
Homicide detectives are leading the investigation.
Police said there is no suspect information to release.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0768, or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762.
