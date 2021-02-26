PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A person died, and two others were injured, after a shooting in northeast Portland Thursday night.
The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded at 8:43 p.m. to reported gunfire in the 1800 block of Northeast 66th Avenue.
At the scene, officers found two victims who had been shot.
They were both transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. Police said their injuries were believed to be non-life threatening.
During their investigation, police learned that a third victim, a man, was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. That victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
None of the victims have been identified.
Police said no suspect information is being released.
PPB is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762 or Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0768.
(3) comments
you can thank the Rastafarrian City Commissioner, along with her co-conspirator mayor for their "we done need no stinkin badges.."attitude. I note their "radio silence" now that they've had their way.... now The Good People Of Portland(what's left of them) must 'pay the freight" and live the re-imaginged horror of a life. Recal is only real workable option. Throw the libera-progressive l bums out of office. If NYCity and the state of California can recall elected Mayors and Govs, why not Portland, Oregon. Had quite enough of Ted, Sam and JoAnn yet?
'Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in NE Portland shooting' --->> PPB needs to go to Jo Ann "I hate the police and everything about them, Uber and Lyft drivers are racist" Hardesty's house / bunker and arrest her for being an accessory to murder since it was her brainiac idea to defund the police and disband the GVRT.
thats a bad area in a good neighborhood, mostly section 8, due to the laws that you have to have a certain number of them in apartment complexes, and a lot of homeless campers next to 84. Not the first shooting there, last year 2 kids were shot. Feel bad for the hard working people surrounding there, of course the police are all reaction now thanks to teddy, no patrols despite the uptick in shootings, and not like we have a anti-gang team anymore
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.