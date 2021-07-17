PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An 18-year-old woman and several others were injured after a shooting in downtown Portland early Saturday morning, according to Portland Police Bureau.
#BREAKING At least 8 people were injured in a mass shooting at SW 3rd & Oak in downtown Portland. @PortlandPolice say men and women were hit and at least one person suffered life threatening injuries. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/FZkcWsvMv2— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) July 17, 2021
Officers responded to a report of multiple people shot in the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue just after 2:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found several people injured and called in paramedics.
SW 3rd between Oak and Washington closed for investigation of a #massshooting. @PortlandPolice say it will likely remain closed until 11am. 8 people shot. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/wQ3t6B0Org— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) July 17, 2021
The most severely injured person was a woman who later died at the hospital, according to PPB. Her name will not be released until her family has been notified.
Police had initially reported eight people injured in the shooting but later updated that number to seven. They said that number might change as more information comes in.
"That figure may change again as more information comes in," PPB said. "It's possible that some of the injured may have left the scene on their own without talking to officers.
The other six victims have varying degrees of severity, though their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The suspect or suspects left the scene before officers could arrive, and no arrests have been made.
Later that morning Brad Popick the owner of The Outdoor Store, arrived to find crime tape and officers around his store.
"Yeah, I was a little surprised yeah, kind of shocked,'" he said. "It looks like a war, seriously it looks like a war over there."
In a press conference held Saturday afternoon, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell addressed the increase in gun violence in the city and the overnight shooting.
"We have clearly a gun violence problem in our community, we have a homicide problem in our community, and the community should expect that we will have adequate resources," Wheeler said. "That's the tools, the training, and personnel to be able to address the growing problem around gun violence and homicides in our community."
"If you go back to yesterday, we've had eleven shooting incidents resulting in 13 people injured or killed, and that's in a span of 38 hours," Lovell said.
Lovell said it's too early in the investigation to know if this was gang-related. He says PPB is still working with the FBI to curb gun violence but isn't sure if agents were on the ground last night.
"It's sobering to see all the gun violence that we've been experiencing here in Portland," he said. "Two homicides from this morning are expected to be our 50th and 51st homicides of the year. Most of those have been connected to gunfire, but they're all tragic."
Southwest 3rd Avenue from Southwest Oak Street to Southwest Washington Street was closed while police investigated.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov; 503-823-2079 or Detective Scott Broughton Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov; 503- 823-3774.
