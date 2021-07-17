PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person is dead, and several others were injured after a shooting in downtown Portland early Saturday morning, according to Portland Police Bureau.
#BREAKING At least 8 people were injured in a mass shooting at SW 3rd & Oak in downtown Portland. @PortlandPolice say men and women were hit and at least one person suffered life threatening injuries. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/FZkcWsvMv2— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) July 17, 2021
Officers responded to a report of multiple people shot in the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue just after 2:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found several people injured and called in paramedics.
SW 3rd between Oak and Washington closed for investigation of a #massshooting. @PortlandPolice say it will likely remain closed until 11am. 8 people shot. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/wQ3t6B0Org— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) July 17, 2021
The most severely injured person was a woman who later died at the hospital, according to PPB. Her name will not be released until her family has been notified.
Police had initially reported eight people injured in the shooting but later updated that number to seven. They said that number might change as more information comes in.
"That figure may change again as more information comes in," PPB said. "It's possible that some of the injured may have left the scene on their own without talking to officers.
The other six victims have varying degrees of severity, though their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The suspect or suspects left the scene before officers could arrive, and no arrests have been made.
Southwest 3rd Avenue from Southwest Oak Street to Southwest Washington Street was closed while police investigated.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov; 503-823-2079 or Detective Scott Broughton Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov; 503- 823-3774.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.