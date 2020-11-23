PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Major Crash Team investigated a two-vehicle crash that killed one person in southeast Portland Sunday evening.
At around 8:07 p.m., officers were called out to Southeast Division Street near Southeast 136th Avenue on the report of a crash.
Officers arrived to the scene and found occupants of two vehicles with severe injuries. It's not known at this time how many people were injured.
The patients were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Police said one person later died.
Southeast Division was closed for several hours due to the crash investigation.
No further details have been released at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
