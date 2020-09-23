SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Salem police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night.
At around 10:45 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at Hoover School City Park, located in the 1200 block of Savage Road Northeast.
Police said two people, a male and a female, were struck by gunfire. Both victims were taken to Salem Hospital.
One victim later died due to the injuries they sustained. The second victim is stable, according to police.
Police did not say whether it was the male or female who died.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Salem police TIPS line at 503-588-8477.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
