PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Major Crash Team is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in southeast Portland Tuesday morning.
At around 5:10 a.m., officers were called out to the 400 block of Southeast 153rd Avenue on the report of a crash.
Officers arrived to the scene and found two people with serious injuries. Police said medical crews arrived and pronounced one person deceased.
The other person was taken to an area hospital. Police said the person's current condition is not known.
Southeast Stark Street between Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast 157th Avenue will be closed during the investigation.
No further information about the crash has been released at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
