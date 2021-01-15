PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating two shootings that occurred on the eastside overnight.
Officers responded to the first shooting in the 9900 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard just after 11 p.m. on Thursday. Police said it was reported that shots were fired and that a person was struck.
Officers arrived to the scene and located a victim. The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said there is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
The second shooting was reported just after 12:30 a.m. on Friday in the 2800 block of Southeast 125th Avenue.
Officers arrived to the scene and found evidence of gunfire, including several bullet strikes to a home and vehicle.
According to police, about 10 bullets entered and passed through a bedroom where two people were sleeping. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call assault detectives at 503-823-0400 or crimetips@portlandoregon.gov. Please include the case number of the incident in the tip.
Case numbers:
- 21-13169 - 9900 block of NE Sandy Boulevard
- 21-13220 - 2800 block of SE 125th Avenue
The new investigations come after officers responded to a string of shootings Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.
(1) comment
I'm shocked and appalled that Portland is turning into Chicago.
