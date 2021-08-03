PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Officers arrested a man following a stabbing that injured one person in downtown Portland early Tuesday morning, according to police.
At around 2:47 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing call in the 300 block of Northwest 9th Avenue. Police said a citizen found a person who appeared to have been stabbed. Officers arrived and found the victim who appeared to have non-life-threatening stab wound. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said officers took the suspect, identified as Matthew Mansoor Gaspeed, 35, into custody. Gaspeed was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a warrant/parole violation. Police said charges related to the stabbing will be filed at a later time.
When you let snakes into your home you have no complaint when one bits you. You voted for your leaders you Cant complain, Oregon deserves what it gets.
these poor, homeless protected people sure don't play well together do they
At 3 o' clock in the morning. Probably fighting over a bag of cans.
