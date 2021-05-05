PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Centennial neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Prior to 1 a.m., officers were called out to reports of gunshots near Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Taylor Street. Police said officers arrived to the scene and found a victim several blocks away. Officers attempted to get the victim medical attention for an apparent gunshot wound, but the victim went to the hospital by private vehicle.
According to police, it appears the victim was riding in a car and was hit by gunfire from a different vehicle, which fled the scene before officers arrived. Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.
Multiple shell casings were located by officers along Southeast 162nd Avenue where the shots fired calls originated, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-120348.
Police said there have been about 356 shooting incidents in the city so far this year, with about 113 people struck by gunfire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.