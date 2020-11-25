PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A person died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in southeast Portland and two others were seriously injured, police said.
At 10:41 p.m., officers responded to a reported crash on Southeast Stark Street near Southeast 127th Avenue.
At the scene, officers and paramedics found occupants of two cars who had severe injuries.
One person was pronounced dead and two others were transported by ambulance to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The current conditions of the hospitalized patients are not known.
The Portland Police Bureau said the Traffic Division Major Crash Team is investigating.
No other details about the crash, such as what lead up to it, were released by police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
