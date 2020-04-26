Police: 1 person arrested, multiple guns seized following shooting investigation

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person was arrested, and multiple guns were recovered following a shooting in SE Portland on Saturday.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Southeast 125 Avenue and Southeast Stark Street where they found evidence of gunfire but were unable to find victims or witnesses.
During an investigation that lead to a traffic stop in the area of Northeast 122 Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street, officers took two people into custody. Three handguns were found inside the car and two more were later seized at a related residence.
Jason Benton, 25, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on the charges of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public, unlawful discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
The other person was not charged.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about gun crimes in the City of Portland is encouraged to provide information to the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GVRT@portlandoregon.gov
