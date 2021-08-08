GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – One person is dead and another one was injured after a crash in Gresham early Sunday morning.
Police responded to a report of a crash at Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street just after midnight. Officers said a driver was heading south on 162nd Avenue when another driver heading west on Glisan Street ran a red light and crashed into the victim's driver-side door.
The victim died at the scene.
The suspect suffered minor injuries and is in custody on several charges, including suspicion of DUII.
Another person inside the suspect's car also suffered significant injuries and was taken to a nearby trauma hospital for treatment. Police have not yet released their names.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.