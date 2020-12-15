GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police are investigating after a person was found dead Monday night.
At about 11:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of a possible shooting in the 19200 block of Northeast Clackamas Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and found one person dead. The victim has not been identified.
Police have not released any further details.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Gresham police at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
