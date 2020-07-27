PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person has died following a shooting in north Portland Sunday night.
Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 6100 block of North Marine Drive.
Police said one person, who has not been identified, was found dead at the scene.
Detectives with the Homicide Division are continuing to investigate the shooting.
No further details have been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Michael Greenlee (503) 823-0871 Michael.greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or Brad Clifton (503) 823-0696 brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
