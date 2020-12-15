PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in north Portland Monday evening.
At about 9:50 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3700 block of North Lombard Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and found one person who appeared to have been shot, according to police. The victim's current condition is not known.
No further details have been released at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0768, or Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
