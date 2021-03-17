PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in the Concordia neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
Officers were called out a shooting near Northeast 29th Avenue and Northeast Lombard Street at about 12:14 a.m.
At the scene, officers found one gunshot victim. Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
There is no suspect information available at this time, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-71313.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.