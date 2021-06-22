PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized following a shooting in the St. Johns neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
North Precinct officers were called out to a report of a shooting near North Bank Street and North Columbia Boulevard at about 3:45 a.m. Police said officers arrived to the scene and found a person who appeared to have been shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled before officers arrived to the scene, according to police. A description of the suspect has not been released.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Portland police.
