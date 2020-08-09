WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested a 23-year-old man Saturday evening following a shooting in Woodburn.
At around 10:17 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Leasure Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and located a victim. The victim was taken to an area hospital by Life Flight. Their current condition is not yet known.
Police said the suspect, identified as Eric Gonzalez Hernandez, of Woodburn, was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing.
According to police, the victim and Hernandez are known to each other.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Aaron DeVoe at 503-982-2345.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
...as Kate Brown continues to roll out the blue carpet for all the illegal trespassers.
exactly
