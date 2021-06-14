Police: 1 person hospitalized, another in custody after shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in southeast Portland Monday morning.
Officers were called out to a shooting near Southeast 110th Drive and Southeast Foster Road at about 10:15 a.m. Police said officers arrived to the scene and found one person with a non-life-threatening injury. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said a person was taken into custody at the scene and a gun was recovered. No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed at this time.
