PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was taken into custody and another is on the run after breaking into a clothing store in southeast Portland early Wednesday morning, according to police.
At around 4:15 a.m., officers were called out to a burglary in the 3400 block of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard.
Police said two people smashed the glass front door of Focus Group Vintage and stole clothing from inside.
Officers arrived to the scene and took one suspect, who has not been identified, into custody. The second suspect fled the scene.
The suspects' vehicle was located at the scene and officers found a gun, bags and wallets inside, police told FOX 12.
A K-9 officer responded to the scene and a perimeter was established, but the second suspect was not located.
Anyone with information about the burglary or the second suspect should contact Portland police at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.