PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was injured in a shooting that occurred in the Hazelwood neighborhood early Monday morning.
Just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the report of a person down in the 200 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue.
Police said officers arrived to the scene and found a victim with injuries consistent with a shooting.
The extent of victim's injuries is not being released at this time, according to police.
Detectives have closed off the area for the ongoing investigation, but police said that streets are not impacted.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503-823-1040 or Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696 or Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov.
Back when I was young and naive, and I heard about these Portland "turf" wars, I thought it was some kind of battle between rival landscaping companies. I told myself; "Wow..I guess people around here are really desperate to have nice lawns."
Well, those nice lawns now have blood all over them... and it's human blood. Getting rid of the police Gun Violence Task Force has got to be the dumbest thing that spineless Ted and Joann "I hate the police" Hardesty have ever done. What's more, they don't seem to care that shootings have spiked terribly since then, and they can't seem to connect the dots. What wonderful leaders we have...
