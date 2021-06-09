Police: 1 person injured in Gresham stabbing; suspect sought

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing early Monday morning.
Just after 1 a.m., officers were called out to sounds of a disturbance in the 200 block of Southeast 172nd Avenue. Police said they received multiple calls from neighbors and eventually from a child at the scene who indicated that someone had been stabbed.
Officers arrived to the scene and found one person injured. The injuries were life-threatening, but police said the victim was quickly taken to a trauma hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. The victim has not been identified.
The suspect, identified by police as Manuel Huchin-Interian, fled the scene before officers arrived. He has not been found and his current location is not known. Anyone with information about the incident, or about Huchin-Interian's whereabouts, should reach out to Gresham police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.