PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday night in northeast Portland.
Officers were called out to a shooting in the 1800 block of Northeast Marine Drive at about 11:23 p.m.
Police said one person struck by gunfire was located at the scene. The victim was taken to an area hospital where their current condition is not known.
No arrests have been made, and no suspect information is available at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
