NE Marine Drive Shooting

KPTV image

 Elizabeth Gehrke

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday night in northeast Portland.

Officers were called out to a shooting in the 1800 block of Northeast Marine Drive at about 11:23 p.m.

Police said one person struck by gunfire was located at the scene. The victim was taken to an area hospital where their current condition is not known.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.