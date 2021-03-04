PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in the Wilkes neighborhood Thursday morning.
Officers were called out to a shooting near Northeast 148th Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street at about 4:48 a.m.
Police told FOX 12 that one person was shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital. The extent of the victim's injuries is not known at this time.
There is no suspect information, according to police.
No further details have been released by police.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0400. Please reference 21-58108.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.